Scenic cruises offer visitors the opportunity to sample the best French cuisine and wine.

Scenic cruises offer travelers the opportunity to sample the best French cuisine and wine.

The 11-day voyages will take you through France’s gastronomic heartland and the world-famous Bordeaux winemaking region.

On two new culinary river cruises, foodies and wine connoisseurs can celebrate the best of French cuisine.

The 11-day Scenic Tastes of Southern France cruise will travel from Lyon to Tournus, Mâcon, Chalon-sur-Saône, Tain L’Hermitage, Avignon, and Viviers, passing through the gastronomic heartland of France.

The all-inclusive trip includes a behind-the-scenes interactive workshop at the Valrhona Cité du Chocolate Museum, an onboard meal prepared by Michelin-starred chef Didier Goiggon, and a visit to acclaimed chef Georges Blanc’s restaurant.

The 11-day itinerary starts at £3,395 per person and departs on the Scenic Sapphire ship on May 5.

Alternatively, Scenic’s 11-day Flavours of Bordeaux cruise will take you right into the heart of the renowned Bordeaux winemaking region.

Taste fresh oysters from Arcachon Bay’s crystal-clear waters, sample the finest Cognac at the Rémy Martin estate, and partake in an exclusive Cheese of France tasting experience featuring the country’s most renowned cheeses and wines.

Prices start at £3,395 per person on board Scenic Diamond on May 25.

Meanwhile, Scenic has announced its ocean cruise schedule for 2023-24, which includes 85 voyages to more than 50 countries on six continents, with stops in Indonesia, the Pacific Islands, Australia, the Caribbean, and Scotland.

Visit InYourArea for more stories from your neighborhood.