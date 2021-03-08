Schalke and Mainz play out goalless draw in Bundesliga’s bottom clash

BERLIN, March 5 (Xinhua) — Schalke’s relegation worries increased after a 0-0 stalemate against Mainz in the Bundesliga on Friday.

From the starting whistle, goalscoring opportunities were at premium, as both defenses remained on top.

Schalke needed 18 minutes to get its first chance on target as Shkodran Mustafi tested Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner with a header following a corner.

Visitors Mainz increased the pressure as the match progressed, but Leandro Barreiro and Adam Szalai missed the target from promising positions.

After the restart, Mainz gained the upper hand while Schalke kept all its men behind the ball. However, Mainz lacked in penetration and wasn’t able to create clear cut chances.

Schalke defended well and forced Mainz’s goalie into action, as Zentner had to tip Suat Serdar’s effort over the bar in the 81st minute.

That was a wake-up call for Mainz, who started an onslaught on Schalke’s goal, but neither Jonathan Burkhardt nor substitute Robert Glatzel could overcome Schalke custodian Frederik Ronnow in the closing stages.

With the result, last-placed Schalke wasted the chance to clinch vital points in the relegation battle, while Mainz climb to 16th and a relegation play-off spot.

“I have mixed feeling about the result. We dominated the game, especially in the second half, but we definitely lacked in accuracy. I think if you work out 20 attempts, you have to at least mark one goal and win the game,” Mainz head coach Bo Svensson said.

The following matches are scheduled for Saturday: Borussia Monchengladbach host Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim encounter third-placed Wolfsburg, Freiburg take on second-placed Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt entertain Stuttgart, Hertha Berlin face Augsburg and frontrunners Bayern Munich meet Borussia Dortmund. Enditem