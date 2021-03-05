Schalke taking a risk by appointing Grammozis

By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, March 3 (Xinhua) — Dimitrios Grammozis is far from being a coaching sensation. The 42-year-old former midfielder stands for a solid style of football coupled with his qualities in developing young players.

Even though the worker’s type of coach is not seen as a potentially top-level choice, his first training session with Schalke 04 turned into a media attraction.

Dozens of TV crews gathered around the Royal Blues’ training ground plus other media and fans for the start of the Hamburg, Kaiserslautern and Cologne player’s mission to revive struggling Schalke.

With 11 matches remaining in the 2020/2021 season, there is not much hope the bottom of the table side will avoid the drop.

Many see the encounter against relegation rival FSV Mainz 05 as the last chance to create a miracle. Nine points off safety and with a 16-61 goal difference is an indication of the massive task lying ahead for the club’s 5th coach this season.

David Wagner, Manuel Baum, Huub Stevens, and Christian Gross all failed to steer the sinking ship out of troubled waters.

Realistically the new arrival’s primary task is to secure a satisfactory end to the season, gain some points and then relaunch the financially troubled club in the second tier.

Choosing Grammozis, Schalke has shelved plans for a caretaker until the end of the season. The former talent coach at VfL Bochum and head-coach of second-tier side Darmstadt 98 was the only one of the candidates available to start right away.

On Tuesday, he signed a contract that runs until 2022. Reports speak of a clause allowing both parties to review the collaboration at the end of this season.

The club hasn’t yet solved its management issues after the head of sport Jochen Schneider left with immediate effect last week. Currently interim solutions are in charge.

Reports speak of a done deal regarding the new sporting director but mention he is currently employed by another club and therefore kept as a secret.

Schalke is seen as an opportunity for Grammozis to enter the highest coaching stage despite it being Germany’s biggest footballing patient.

Burdened with a debt of a reported 240 million euros, Schalke needs to restructure its squad and get rid of several expensive players. On top, contract issue’s with primary sponsor Gazprom need to be negotiated in the second division.

Until the end of the season, the new coach is forced to balance working with a team that has no future and designing next season’s squad. Schalke claims it is an advantage as their coach can start immediately with the rebuilding.

The Wuppertal-born new head-coach can count on the help of club icon Mike Bueskens. The 1997 Euro League winner was appointed as assistant coach only a few days before the club announced Grammozis signing.

Despite the latest decisions, turmoil remains around Schalke. The outcome of the game against Mainz might give first hints of how bumpy Schalke’s journey will turn out to be. Enditem