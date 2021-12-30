New Year’s Eve in Times Square: the schedule, road closures, and how to watch it on TV

Times Square New Year’s Eve schedule, road closures, and how to watch on TV

New Year’s Eve in Times Square: the schedule, road closures, and how to watch on TV

The New Year’s Eve celebrations this year will be similar to previous years, but with a few changes.

The Covid-19 pandemic is still going strong, and the new Omicron variant has led to an increase in cases, so this year’s celebrations will be a little different than they were before the pandemic.

New Year’s Eve celebrations were more subdued in 2021 than in 2022.

Many people had to ring in the new year at home after bars and restaurants in New York City closed at 10 p.m. a year ago.

Despite the fact that the omicron%20variant%20of%20the%20Covid-19%20virus%20has%20resulted%20in%20a%20nearly%2030%%20increase%20in%20new%20cases,%20New%20Year%20Eve%20celebrations%20will%20continue.

According to Mayor Bill DeBlasio, those who want to see the ball drop in Times Square must present proof of vaccination and identification.

They’ll have to put on a mask as well.

DeBlasio said on The Today Show last week that the show must go on.

“We want to show the rest of the world that New York City is fighting back,” he said.

According to DeBlasio, no one will be allowed into the area until at least 3 p.m., and only 15,000 people will be allowed in, down from approximately 58,000 in previous years.

According to DeBlasio, viewers will be divided into sections to practice social distancing.

When entering the area, people aged 5 and up must show proof of receiving their second Covid-19 shot at least two weeks before December 31.

There’s no need for booster shots.

Attendees can use the NYC Excelsior Pass, a photo or physical copy of the Covid vaccination form, CLEAR’s digital vaccine form, the NYC Covid Safe app, or an official vaccination record for vaccines given outside of the United States to show proof of vaccination.

Only 6th or 8th Avenue will lead to the viewing area, and streets will be closed as more people arrive.

According to the Times Square website, traffic will be closed from 45th Street to 48th Street early in the morning.

By 3 p.m., 42nd Street to 49th Street will be closed, and subway access to the area will be restricted.

The viewing area will not open until 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and the festivities will begin at 6 p.m.

If participants leave the area for any reason, they will not be allowed to return.

On the other hand, nearby restaurants and hotels may be hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration, and those interested should make reservations ahead of time.

According to the New York Times,

Infosurhoy’s most recent news.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]