Schiff says Senate impeachment process will not lead to…

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 – Democrat Adam Schiff, leading the U.S. House of Representatives team charged with arguing that President Donald Trump must be removed from office, on Tuesday said that the process being considered for the upcoming Senate impeachment trial is not fair.

“It does not prescribe a process for a fair trial, and the American people desperately want to believe that the Senate will give both the president and the House of Representatives a fair trial,” Schiff said to reporters on Capitol Hill. “We will be appealing as managers to the senators today to live up to the oath they have just taken, to do impartial justice and to hold a fair trial.” (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)