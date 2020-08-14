‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Noah Reid Marries Clare Stone In Beachside Ceremony In Ontario

“Schitt’s Creek” star Noah Reid married his fiancée Clare Stone at a private beachside ceremony on Lake Huron, Ontario, last month. The 33-year-old actor made the announcement Friday by posting a slideshow of photos of the couple on Instagram.

“A Wedding by Clare and Noah,” the actor and musician captioned the slideshow, along with their wedding date: July 25, 2020. It appeared to be an intimate affair, with just a small group of guests present for the ceremony.

The wedding photographer, Inna Yasinska, also posted a shot from the nuptials.

“It’s always a good day when you get to work barefoot in the sand,” she captioned the post. “Absolutely loved photographing this intimate beachside ceremony yesterday!”

Reid announced his engagement to Stone on Dec. 31, 2018, by sharing a selfie of his now-wife flashing her diamond ring. “Roommates for life,” he captioned the Instagram photo.

Last November, he celebrated his fiancée’s birthday, writing, “Honestly don’t know where I’d be without this one.”

“Grateful for you every single day, Clare,” he wrote. “Best roommate a guy could ask for. Happy birthday!!!”

He also marked their five-year anniversary last summer with a post.

“5 spectacular years with this one and things are continually looking up,” he wrote. “Love my Clare.”

Reid joined the cast of Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek as Patrick Brewer during season 3 in 2017.