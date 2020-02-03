Schofields, western Sydney: Man, 22, accused of trying to suffocate a 10-month-old baby

A man allegedly sexually assaulted a mother before twice trying to suffocate her 10-month old child.

The man, 22, allegedly launched his attack at a home in Schofields, western Sydney shortly before 12.30pm on Sunday.

Police were called and the 22-year-old was arrested at the scene.

The 25-year-old mother and child were taken to Blacktown Hospital for assessment and have since been released.

The man was taken to Riverstone Police Station and charged with three counts of intentionally choke person with recklessness (DV) and two counts of sexual intercourse without consent (DV).

Police will allege in court the man attempted to suffocate the child twice in a domestic violence incident.

It will be further alleged he choked a 25-year-old woman and raped her twice earlier that day.

He was refused bail to appear before Blacktown Local Court on Monday.