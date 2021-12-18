Scholz is set to succeed Merkel as Germany’s chancellor.

Scholz will succeed Merkel as Germany’s chancellor.

The new chancellor will have to deal with a number of issues, including the pandemic of the Coronavirus and climate change.

BERLIN, GERMANY

On Wednesday, the German parliament will vote for Olaf Scholz’s center-left coalition government, ending Angela Merkel’s 16-year rule.

Scholz, a soft-spoken vice chancellor and finance minister for the past three and a half years, will be Germany’s tenth chancellor since WWII.

The new chancellor will lead the three-party coalition of the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens (Greens), and pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), also known as the “traffic light coalition” due to the colors of the parties: red, yellow, and green.

While Scholz has stated that the new government will be one of continuity, the next chancellor will face a number of challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.

Scholz succeeds Gerhard Schroeder (1998-2005), Helmut Schmidt (1974-1982), and Willy Brandt (1969-1974) as Germany’s fourth Social Democratic chancellor since WWII.

Scholz was born in the city of Osnabrueck in northwest Germany in 1958, and grew up in the port city of Hamburg, where he became interested in politics at the age of 17.

From 1982 to 1988, Scholz was vice president of the Jusos, the Social Democrats’ leftist youth organization.

In 1985, he finished his university education and graduated from Hamburg Law School, where he began practicing law.

In 1998, the experienced politician was elected as a Social Democratic member of the German parliament (Bundestag) with a specialization in labor law.

Scholz served as the SPD’s general secretary from 2002 to 2004, as well as vice chairman from 2009 to 2019 and interim chairman for two months in 2018. He has held various senior positions within the party over the last two decades.

Scholz, who was elected prime minister of Hamburg’s city state in 2011, left federal politics but kept his ties to Berlin by remaining as SPD deputy chairman.

In 2019, he and Klara Geywitz ran for SPD co-chairmanship, but Saskia Esken and Norbert Walter-Borjans defeated them.

Scholz was nominated for chancellorship by the SPD in 2020 after being named “the most popular Social Democratic politician in the country” by polls.