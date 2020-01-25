School bus accident kills 2, injures around 20 in Germany’s Turingia

BERLIN, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — A serious school bus accident killed two children and injured around 20 in Germany’s Thuringia.

The accident took place around 7:30 a.m. local time when the bus was en route to a primary school in Wartburg district, according to local media FOCUS Online.

The vehicle through heavy fog got off the icy road and slid into a ditch, killing two children. Five were seriously injured and 15 others were slightly injured.

Local police said there were more than 20 children on board and the present information on the accident was still rough. Further investigation is under way.

The affected primary school will still be open on Friday and school psychologists, parents and teachers will work with the students.