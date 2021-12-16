School closures: In the face of rising Omicron cases, the government refuses to guarantee that schools will reopen in January.

Conservatives demand that schools be kept open with the same urgency that the NHS is kept open.

Ministers have refused to guarantee that schools will open on time in January, amid growing concerns that the new Omicron variant will force mass closures in January.

Secondary school principals will be given some leeway in reopening in the new term, according to Schools Minister Alex Burghart, so they can administer Covid tests to their students.

When asked if he could guarantee that all schools would resume classes as usual after the holidays, Mr Burghart declined, claiming that the government was “doing everything we can” to keep schools open.

Following Tory chair of the Education Select Committee Robert Halfon’s call for the government to show the same urgency in keeping schools open as it does in supporting the NHS, he made his remarks.

Mr Halfon warned that “it appears to me that we are moving sadly towards de facto school closures,” and urged the government to form an “army” of volunteers and launch a public awareness campaign for the education sector.

“There is a national campaign for an army of NHS volunteers, but there isn’t one for education,” he continued.

Why isn’t a similar army of retired teachers or Ofsted inspectors drafted to assist schools that are struggling to meet staffing needs?

“Can’t we have the same vision, passion, and resource allocation for education that we have for the National Health Service?”

Mr. Burghart stated that the government’s priority was to keep schools open by focusing on testing, vaccinations, ventilation, and hygiene.

“The government is throwing everything it has at making sure that before schools reopen, all adults will have had the chance to get their booster,” he added.

“The booster program will be critical to our success in the fight against Omicron,” he said, adding that “this is how we maximize our chances of ensuring that our children receive the world-class education they deserve.”

“The Government committed to delivering 300,000 CO2 monitors by the end of this term,” he said, outlining the measures taken by the government.

We’ve already delivered 329,000 monitors to eligible settings, with over 99 percent of them receiving monitors.”

Stephen Morgan, the shadow schools minister, accused the government of “complacency” when it came to children’s health and education, claiming ministers were “falling short” on issues such as vaccination and school ventilation.

School closures: Government refuses to guarantee schools will reopen in January amid rising Omicron cases