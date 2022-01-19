School Covid absences: An investigation has been launched into the 10,000 students who missed classes during the pandemic.

Thousands of students missed classes during the pandemic, prompting an investigation.

According to the Children’s Commissioner for England, attendance has decreased by 8% compared to the average for this time of year.

The children’s commissioner for England has announced that an inquiry will be launched into the tens of thousands of children who have gone missing from schools as a result of national lockdowns.

Dame Rachel de Souza told the BBC that between 80,000 and 100,000 children were not enrolled in any school at all.

In comparison to the average for this time of year, Dame Rachel told BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour that attendance had dropped by 8%.

She stated that 95 percent of children were usually in school at the start of the new year, but that this figure had dropped to around 87 percent now.

Naturally, some of these absences will be due to Covid, but she also stated that some students had failed to return to class after being closed due to the pandemic.

Dame Rachel is concerned that vulnerable children will be drawn into criminality.

She told the BBC, “I am going to use the police or the local safeguarding boards.”

“We’re going to find the kids so I can talk to them and find out what’s going on.”

She claimed that Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi had promised her that a national database would be created so that she could see real-time attendance data.

The number of students missing school in England due to Covid-19 has risen since last year’s end.

According to Department for Education data, on Thursday, December 9th, 88.9% of pupils enrolled in state schools in England were in class, down from 89.3% on November 25th.

For Covid-related reasons, 236,000 students did not attend school on December 9th, up from 208,000 the day before.

The government has set aside £10 million to fund education catch-up projects in areas of England where Covid-19 has caused significant learning loss.

Ministers announced a £22 million pot in February to help children recover lost education by scaling up effective teaching practices.

In December, schools minister Robin Walker announced that the North of England, the East Midlands and Humber, and the West Midlands would each receive half of the funding.

Supporting school attendance is a “top priority” for the Department of Education.

“Thanks to our attendance alliance, we’re able to.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

School Covid absences: Inquiry launched to investigate 10,000 pupils missing classes during pandemic