School in lockdown after two students are STABBBED

Two students have been stabbed during a fight at a school in Brisbane.

Terrified staff at Rosewood State High School called police after a 14-year-old boy stabbed two other children.

The victims, aged 12 and 13, were allegedly approached in the school yard and attacked.

One child was stabbed in the chest and rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

The incident, which is understood to have begun with an argument between the trio, happened in the middle of the school day on Thursday.

Officials put the school, west of Brisbane, into lockdown as ambulance crews rushed to save the students.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested.

One suffered serious chest injuries and was taken to Queensland Children’s Hospital.

The second child received wounds to his hands, and was also taken to hospital.

Mother Paris Grainger told the Courier Mail she was rushing to the scene after getting a text from her son, who is a student at Rosewood.

‘The school has told us nothing,’ she said. ‘I found out they are in lockdown from my son via text message.

‘(My son) doesn’t know what happened, he didn’t see anything as he just was in class and the school called lockdown.’

After a few hours, parents were allowed into the school one-by-one to collect their children, according to ABC.

In a letter to parents, principal Nicole Sherlock said the school ‘immediately contacted emergency services who arrived swiftly.’

‘I want to reassure you that we treat the safety and welfare of your children, our students, and our staff as our highest priority,’ she said in the letter.

‘I am in close contact with the relevant authorities and families of the affected students.’

The students’ injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The alleged attacker is understood to have fled the scene but was later caught by police and has since been arrested.