Schoolboy Entrepreneur Sent Home for Offering 50p Squirts of Hand Sanitiser

A schoolboy from Leeds was sent home yesterday, after being caught conducting business on the premises. The teen was knocking out shots of hand sanitiser to other pupils for 50p a go. We laugh now, but in a fortnight that’s what the army will be doing out of the back of tanks.

The child was sent home from the Dixons Unity Academy, and was presumably expected to get in trouble when he arrived back at the house. But his dad described him as a “****ing legend” and his mum proudly told everyone on Facebook that he earned £9 from his initial investment in a £1.60 tub of sanitiser, and spent the money on a kebab and a multipack of Doritos. Plus he may have stemmed a local outbreak, we’ll never know.

The Daily Mail has acquired quotes from the boy, who made the school sound like a training ground for prison, and said: “Other people at school sell stuff like chewing gum, if somebody wants something, they will pay for it. Loads of people wanted this.” [BBC]