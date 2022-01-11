Schools: 315,000 students missed the first week of school due to Covid, with one out of every twelve teachers absent.

Schools: During the first week of the school year, 315,000 students missed class due to Covid, with one out of every twelve teachers being absent.

According to government figures, 315,000 pupils enrolled in state schools in England missed class last Thursday due to Covid, despite the fact that the start of the school year is usually when attendance is highest.

According to the Department of Education, about one out of every 12 teachers was absent, with the Omicron variant outbreak wreaking havoc on schools.

According to the data, 315,000 students enrolled in state schools in England missed class on January 6 due to Covid-related issues, up from 301,000 on December 16.

A suspected case of coronavirus kept 102,000 students away from school, while a confirmed case kept 159,000 away.

7,000 students were absent from school “due to attendance restrictions in place to manage an outbreak or exceptional circumstances related to Covid,” according to the report.

Another 25,000 students were absent due to other reasons, while another 21,000 were “required to remain at home or isolate in accordance with government guidance.”

Overall school attendance was up slightly from the end of last term, with 88.6 percent of students present on January 6 compared to 85.9% on December 16.

The absence figures will worry the government, as attendance during the pandemic is usually highest at the beginning of the school year, then drops in the weeks after children have had time to mix again in class.

The coronavirus kept 122,500 students out of school at the start of the school year in September.

At the same time, compared to the end of last year, teacher absences have increased.

8.6% of teachers and school leaders were absent from open schools on Thursday, compared to 8% on December 16th.

According to the Department for Education, 8.9% of teaching assistants and other school staff were absent on December 16, compared to 7.3 percent on December 16.

“The government’s figures today support NAHT’s own survey findings, showing that staff absence on the first days of term last week was significant,” said Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers.

Schools are doing an excellent job of keeping students safe.

