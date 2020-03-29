Schools asked to donate science goggles for NHS to use as face shields

Teachers in England say they are getting requests for eyewear and other protective equipment

Schools across England are being asked to donate science goggles and other apparatus to the NHS due to a shortage of protective equipment for doctors dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

The Guardian has heard from a number of schools and teachers who are responding to urgent messages from NHS trusts that need face shields.

NHS England and the government have made a major effort since the weekend to address concerns about protective gear. The army has been called in to help deliver millions of pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) and 200 hospitals were due to receive extra kit overnight on Tuesday.

However, doctors say deliveries are not arriving soon enough, and groups representing frontline staff say doctors could quit over the issue.

Unsworth academy in Greater Manchester has donated more than 50 pairs of science goggles since the outbreak. The school’s principal, Sue Armstrong, said: “We are delighted to be able to help the NHS at a time when we all need to pull together. Schools across the trust are doing all they can to support national services during these unprecedented times and will continue to strive to meet the needs of our students, families and wider school communities.”

Lindsay Skinner, the headteacher at St James school in Exeter, said: “On Sunday my best friend, who is a paediatrician, contacted me to ask if my school had any PPE. I said that we had goggles and glasses in science and technology. I hadn’t imagined that they would be of much use as they are secondary school quality, not medical grade quality. However, she put me in contact with Lowri Harris, the lead south-west GP appraiser, who was very clear: school-quality PPE is better than no PPE.”

She added: “She collected just shy of 200 items from us on Monday. When she saw them, she almost cried. She then delivered them to eight different GP surgeries, including her own.”

Skinner said she knew of two heads and two trust leads who had donated their school PPE to support health workers across the NHS.

Huntington school in York sent “well over 100” pairs of goggles and “as many rubber gloves as we can get hold of” to York hospital after a plea from a parent who works there as a nurse, Schools Week reported. The headteacher, John Tomsett, said it “does feel like war effort stuff” but the school was keen to help the community in any way it could.

David Weston, the chief executive of the Teacher Development Trust, a UK charity that works to raise awareness of the importance of professional development for teachers, said: “The first school I heard giving equipment was Huntington in York, who donated a whole bunch of personal protective equipment. There are loads of people saying they are grateful for it. I wonder if there is a central approach to doing this.”

A south London hospital has also asked schools for supplies, the Guardian understands. And Newton Abbot college, a secondary school in Devon, has donated goggles from its science labs to local hospitals.

Other sectors are taking the same approach, with some vets giving ventilators usually used on animals to the NHS. Dr Rachel Dean, the director of clinical research and excellence in practice at VetPartners, said: “We are providing ventilators but also monitoring and general anaesthetic equipment. Some of the equipment we have is specifically made for animals. But some of the kit we use was originally manufactured for humans so it is appropriate to use in human healthcare setting.”

Some ventilators were believed to be in hospitals already, she said, adding: “If we can give the NHS a machine … and we have to do more work for our patients, then that is what we have to do.”

Dr Rinesh Parmar, the chair of the Doctors’ Association UK, which represents grassroots medics, said: “The longer this epidemic goes on for, if doctors feel that there is a widespread lack of personal protective equipment then some doctors may feel they have no choice but to give up the profession they love.”

The Royal College of Nursing, which represents Britain’s 400,000 nurses, also signalled its deep unease with the serious shortages of PPE and said the issue could compel nurses to choose between their jobs and their safety.