Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi admits that teacher absences are expected to worsen in the coming years.

The Government’s promised air purifiers for schools would not arrive for another 620 days, according to Labour, after the Government’s scientific advisers first warned about the importance of ventilation.

Because of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has admitted that teacher absences are likely to worsen this term.

With students returning to school this week across the UK, headteachers have already reported staff absence rates of 10% or higher.

“Schools will be suffering some degree of staff absences,” Mr Zahawi told MPs on Wednesday.

“At the end of last year, about 8% of staff were absent, and that number is likely to rise as more cases arise in schools and, of course, as students return to school.”

Mr Zahawi issued a call last month for retired teachers to return to the classroom to help alleviate school shortages.

Two Conservative MPs, Caroline Ansell and Jonathan Gullis, as well as some Department of Education civil servants, had already volunteered, he said, with overall figures for the number of returning teachers due by the end of the week.

Despite opposition from Tory MPs, the Education Secretary defended his decision to reintroduce face masks into secondary school classrooms in England.

He claimed the Department for Education had gathered “observational data from a sample of 123 schools where face coverings had been in use in the autumn term” and found “a greater reduction in Covid absence compared to those where students did not wear face coverings.”

He acknowledged, however, that the situation was “not ideal” and could be “distracting” for children, and that he had asked the Department for Education to conduct research into the “negative” effects of masks on children.

Bridget Phillipson, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, claimed that the government’s promise of 8,000 air purifiers for schools would not arrive for another 620 days, despite the fact that the government’s scientific advisers had previously warned about the importance of ventilation.

“It’s the dead of winter.”

“Windows are open in schools across England, and children must wear coats,” she explained.

“It’s inept, complacent, and insufficient.”

Schools in around a third of Scotland’s 32 council areas reopened on Wednesday, with more to follow later this week and early next week.

