Schools in Indian capital partially reopen after 10 months

NEW DELHI, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Authorities in India’s national capital of New Delhi Monday reopened schools for the first time since March last year, officials said.

The schools have been reopened only for classes 10 and 12.

However, the school administrations have been asked to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocols in the campuses and classrooms.

According to officials, the decision has been taken in view of the board examinations to be conducted this year.

“Students of class 10th and 12th have been allowed to attend class work in schools so that they are able to complete their practices, project work and counseling requirements ahead of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations that will be conducted between May 4 and June 10,” an official said.

The government has reiterated that physical attendance is not compulsory and students would attend schools only with the consent of their parents.

On Monday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and education minister Manish Sisodia extended his wishes to the students on the opening of schools.

“It feels good to see the children back in schools. The children are also happy. Life is coming back on track. Schools have been re-opened in a restricted manner, with all protocols,” Sisodia told media.

Schools and colleges across the country have been taking online classes since last March when the government ordered a countrywide lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the lockdown has been relaxed, however, schools are yet to reopen fully. Enditem