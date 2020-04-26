Schools in Luohu urged to prioritize student health

As the students to be graduated from junior middle and high schools are due to return to campus on April 27 to start a new semester delayed by nearly two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on April 21, Luo Yude, secretary of the Luohu District Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), inspected the preparations of some schools for the big day.

Leading an inspection team made up representatives from relevant departments, including Lai Jianhua and Song Qiang, two senior officials of the Luohu district government, Luo inquired about control measures in detail during inspection tours of Guiyuan Middle School and Luohu High School.

All middle schools in the district are required to stock sufficient medical supplies, such as surgical masks and disinfectant, to meet the demands of both faculty members and students after normal education activities are resumed.

According to the measures jointly recommended by the education and public health departments, all students and teachers must have their temperature measured before entering the campus, and all public sites on it, such as toilets, canteens, libraries, classrooms must be ventilated and sterilized regularly.

“Schools are important battlefields in the war against the virus. We must attach great significance to their pandemic control and prevention work in order to ensure absolute safety,” Luo said.

He urged officials from all relevant departments to strengthen their supervision, and the schools to fulfill their principal responsibilities.

Since both junior middle and high school graduates will face competitive examinations this summer, Luo advised the schools to care for student mental health, and raise awareness of self-protection during the pandemic.

Schools must put student health first, he stressed.