Schools urged to prepare for the start of new semester

After the Shenzhen government declared the city had become a low risk region in the novel coronavirus epidemic on March 22, education bureaux in the districts start preparing for the beginning of a new semester.

The Luohu education bureau has issued a notice to local schools, requiring them to take all necessary measures to prepare for resumption of classes.

According to the notice, schools must make plans in case of emergency, fulfill their principal responsibilities, strengthen campus safety management, increase epidemic control items supplies, carry out epidemic control and prevention training, and strengthen publicity campaign and joint defense mechanisms.

Cuiyuan Middle School has created a health record for each of its teachers, students and general working staff, requiring them to measure their temperature three times a day, to ensure nobody with suspicious symptoms enter the school.

The school has established quarantine rooms; it ventilates and sterilizes all public areas on a regular basis. All teachers and students must wear surgical masks at school.

The school works closely with the Luohu disease prevention and control department. Experts from the department help it improve epidemic control plans and measures. The school said it will raise the students’ awareness on personal hygiene and public health.

Ling Zhiwei, headmaster of the Honggui Middle School, has been busy in inspecting to ensure whether the school has carried out its epidemic-control measures, and if all hidden dangers have been spotted and eliminated.

The school urges all teachers to fulfill their duties to protect the faculty and students’ health.

Honggui Primary School said it will strictly follow the education bureau’s notice, and leave no stones unturned to guarantee the faculty and students are healthy and safe.