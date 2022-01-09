Schools will remain open, according to the Education Minister, who promises that he will “do everything in my power” to keep students in class.

Schools will remain open, according to the Education Minister, who promises to “do everything in my power” to keep students in class.

SCHOOLS will remain open despite an increase in staff shortages, with the Education Secretary promising to do “everything” he can to prevent them from closing.

Despite the growing number of staff who are isolating and sick, Nadhim Zahawi has promised to keep students in school.

Because of staff absences, half of the schools in England have already turned to supply teachers for help.

The National Association of Headteachers has warned that the “alarming” problem is so severe that many schools are already “on the verge of closure.”

Because of Covid, schools in England have already experienced staff absences of more than 10%.

According to a NAHT poll, 37% of half of the schools in England that have turned to supply teachers have been unable to find the help they require.

On Sunday, Nadhim Zahawi told Sky’s Trevor Phillips that he would “do everything in his power” to keep schools open.

According to Mr Zahawi, only 1.2 percent of all schools have been forced to close due to a lack of staff.

He did admit, however, that the government had contingency plans in place in the event that up to a quarter of the teaching staff was absent.

The pressure on the Prime Minister to reduce the self-isolation period from seven to five days is increasing, with the health minister supporting the plans.

With the economy still struggling two years into the pandemic, isolation rules threaten to bring the education system to a halt.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting additional vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for new restrictions.

According to Geoff Barton, president of the Association of School and College Leaders, the government expects up to 25% of school staff to be out of commission in the coming school year.

Because of the disruption to their education, he claimed that students would look back on the pandemic “almost like evacuees.”

Mr Barton believes that the impact of Covid on absences this term has been “mixed,” but warned that Whitehall is preparing for a quarter-staff reduction.

MR Zawahi told the BBC’s Sunday Morning show that the number of employees who were absent last week was around 8.5 percent, but that there was “no doubt” that number would rise.

“Now that schools are back in session, we’ll see an uptick in infection,” he added.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.