Schramböck leaves assistance open for the AUA

economic situation Economics Minister Margarete Schramböck (ÖVP) left open in a meeting with “ZIB2” today whether there will be state aid for the AUA. “We’ll look at that,” she stated. It is concerning locating “individual options” for the country’s large companies.

To slam the reality that some shops will certainly have the ability to maintain open from tomorrow, others not– although they are more roomy than bars that are allowed to open up– Schramböck stressed that “we are still far from opening up at the very same time”. Experiences from other, effective countries in the battle against the corona infection were used right here.

Pertaining to the opposition’s needs for more parliamentary control, Schramböck referred to the therapy in parliament as well as controls by the Court of Auditors. The Minister highlighted that rewards paid by firms obtaining government financing following the infection crisis are currently prohibited.

Resource: APA