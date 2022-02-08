Schuh has a hidden store that sells Nike, Adidas, Dr Martens, and other brands for as little as £10.

Schuh has a hidden outlet with Nike, Adidas, Dr Martens, and other brands starting at £10.

Schuh is running a secret 75% off sale that includes big brands like Nike, Adidas, Dr Martens, and Ralph Lauren. Some shoes are as low as £6.99.

Everyone appreciates a good deal, especially when it’s on something they actually require.

Many people want to buy their holiday shoes ahead of time, especially when the price is right, with the February break approaching, followed by the spring break, and finally summer.

And it appears that the time has come for many people.

Schuh has a hidden outlet where items like Vans Classic Slip-On shoes can be found for as little as £30.

In addition to the big discounts, there are even more discounts on some of their most popular brands if you’re willing to overlook minor flaws.

The page is called ‘Schuh Imperfects,’ and it sells everything from Ralph Lauren to Vans and Nike, with some shoes as low as £6.99 on the sales and imperfections page.

“Some blemishes such as scratches or scuffs, discolored or faded, irremovable dirty marks” may occur in Schuh’s “Imperfects” line, according to the company, which also provides “photographs of the actual shoe you’ll receive with a brief description of the imperfection.”

“Where there are more than one imperfection, an image of each is shown,” they added.

Deals can be found by gender, size, brand, and more, and that includes children’s shoes.

The nature of what’s on offer shifts week to week as flaws are discovered, and the retailer warns that items may not always arrive in their original packaging.

But, given how long shoes usually last before a scuff, scratch, or mark appears on them, and how long we happily continue to wear them after that, it’s silly not to check to see if you can save some money in the first place.

The following Schuh shoes are on sale:

WAS £35 NOW £17.99 Schuh – Black Arizona Chunky Boots (Women) – check them out here

Polo Ralph Lauren – Navy and White Oakview ii ez crib shoes (Baby) WAS £44 NOW £39.99 – find them here.

WAS £35 NOW Infosurhoy short summary of Kickers – Pink hi b zip crib shoes (Baby)