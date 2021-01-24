Schulting takes two gold at ISU European Short Track Speed Skating Championships

WARSAW, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Dutch skater Suzanne Schulting won the women’s 500 meters and 1,500 meters races at the ISU European Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Gdansk, Poland on Saturday.

The Pyeongchang Olympic gold medalist, favorite for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, dominated the 500m race, winning in a time of 43.317 seconds.

In the 1,500m final, the Dutchwoman overtook German Anna Seidel and Russian Sofia Prosvirnova for the victory.

Russian Konstantin Ivliev won the men’s 500m while Italian Pietro Sighel and Dutchman Itzhak de Laat stood second and third respectively.

Another Russian Semen Elistratov was unstoppable in the 1,500m race. He turned out to be better than his compatriot Denis Ayrapetyan and Sjinkie Knegt from the Netherlands.

Sunday will be the final day of the European Championship in Gdansk. The 1,000m, relay finals, and 3,000m races will be decided. Enditem