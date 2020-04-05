Scientific literature sharing platform built for COVID-19 studies

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) — The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) opened an online scientific literature sharing platform for novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) studies.

The COVID-19 Pneumonia Scientific Literature Sharing Platform of CAS collects the published study papers about COVID-19 written by the CAS researchers or in its journals, according to the academy’s website.

The platform, http://ncov.cas.cn/, also shares scientific data resources of the National Microbiology Data Center and National Genomics Data Centers.

It provides open services of information browsing, searching and sharing, aiming to promote the international exchange of scientific research on COVID-19.