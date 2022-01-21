Scientists believe the ‘Death Star’ moon has a hidden internal ocean.

Something may be hidden beneath the surface of a moon that resembles the Death Star from “Star Wars.”

A whole ocean is what that something is.

Mimas, one of Saturn’s 82 moons with a large crater on its surface that resembles the iconic “Star Wars” ship, may have a “liquid internal ocean,” according to new research published in Science Alert.

This is indicated by the strange wobble in the moon’s rotation, which is similar to the way other ocean-carrying planets and moons move (the research’s press release calls it an “oscillation”).

While other planets’ moons have been discovered before, the discovery of an IWOW on Mimas adds to the theory of how life could thrive outside of Earth.

“We thought it was just a frozen block of ice because the surface of Mimas is heavily cratered,” explains Dr.

Alyssa Rhoden, a geophysicist who works at the Southwest Research Institute, specializes in icy satellite geophysics.

“IWOWs like Enceladus and Europa are typically fractured and show other signs of geologic activity.

“It turns out Mimas’ surface was deceiving us all along, and our new knowledge has greatly broadened our definition of a potentially habitable world in our solar system and beyond.”

The press release on the Southwest Research Institute’s website goes on to explain how this new information was only discovered after the Cassini spacecraft was able to capture the movement.

It remains to be seen, however, where scientists will take this information.

“Evaluating Mimas’ status as an ocean moon would serve as a reference point for models of its formation and evolution,” Rhoden continues.

“This would aid our understanding of Saturn’s rings and mid-sized moons, as well as the prevalence of potentially habitable ocean moons, especially on Uranus.”

“Mimas is an intriguing target for further research.”