Scientists discover the brightest supernova ever detected

An international team of astronomers, led by the University of Birmingham, has identified a supernova, the violent outburst of a star in the final act of its existence, at least twice as bright and energetic, and probably much more massive, than any other. registered.

The team, which included experts from Harvard, Northwestern University and Ohio University, believes that the supernova, dubbed SN2016aps, could be an example of an extremely rare supernova made up of two massive stars that merged before the explosion. Such an event so far only exists in theory and has never been confirmed through astronomical observations. Their findings are published today in “Nature Astronomy”.

“We can measure supernovae using two scales: the total energy of the explosion and the amount of energy emitted as observable light or radiation,” explains study lead author Matt Nicholl of the School of Physics and Astronomy and the Institute of Gravitational Wave Astronomy from the University of Birmingham.

“In a typical supernova, radiation is less than 1 percent of total energy. But in SN2016aps, we found that the radiation was five times the explosion energy of a normal-sized supernova. This is the largest amount of light we’ve ever seen emitted by a supernova, “he says.

To become so bright, the explosion must have been much more energetic than usual. By examining the light spectrum, the team was able to demonstrate that the blast was powered by a collision between the supernova and a huge layer of gas, thrown by the star in the years leading up to the blast.

“While many supernovae are discovered every night, most are found in massive galaxies,” says Peter Blanchard of Northwestern University and co-author of the study. “This one stood out immediately from other observations because it seemed to be in the middle of nowhere. We couldn’t see the galaxy where this star was born until the light from the supernova had faded. ”

Two years of observations

The team watched the explosion for two years, until it faded to 1 percent of its maximum brightness. Using these measurements, they calculated that the mass of the supernova was 50 to 100 times greater than our sun (solar masses). Supernovae generally have between 8 and 15 solar masses.

“Stars with an extremely large mass undergo violent pulsations before dying, shaking off a giant gas shell. This may be driven by a process called peer instability, which has been a matter of speculation for physicists for the past 50 years, “says Nicholl. “If the supernova has the right time, it can reach this shell and release a large amount of energy in the collision. We believe this is one of the most compelling candidates for this process so far never observed, and probably the most massive, “he adds.

“SN2016aps also contained another puzzle,” adds Nicholl. “The gas we detected was primarily hydrogen, but such a massive star would generally have lost all of its hydrogen through stellar winds long before it began to pulse. One explanation is that two slightly less massive stars around it, say 60 solar masses, had merged before the explosion. Lower mass stars retain their hydrogen longer, while their combined mass is high enough to cause instability in the couple. ”

“Now that we know that such energy explosions occur in nature, NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope will be able to see similar events so far away that we can look back in time to the death of the first stars in the Universe,” says Edo Berger, from Harvard. .