Scientists have created the world’s first living robots, which can now self-replicate.

Scientists have created the world’s first-ever living robots, which can now self-replicate.

Scientists in the United States developed the first living robots, known as xenobots, in the year 2020.

According to reports, scientists have discovered a new type of biological reproduction in which xenobots can self-replicate in a way that is unlike anything seen in plants or animals.

According to a news release from the Wyss Institute, scientists from the University of Vermont, Tufts University, and Harvard University’s Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering discovered “an entirely new form of biological reproduction” and used it to create the “first-ever, self-replicating living robots.”

The “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences” will publish the findings on March 29, 2021.

“People have thought for quite a long time that we’ve worked out all the ways that life can reproduce or replicate,” said Douglas Blackiston, Ph.D., a senior scientist at Tufts University and the Wyss Institute who worked on the study, according to the press release.

“However, this is the first time I’ve seen it.”

According to The Hill, xenobots, which are made from the African clawed frog’s heart and skin stem cells, were first introduced in 2020 after researchers discovered that they could move around for about a week “before running out of energy,” could self-heal, and break down naturally.

According to CNN, xenobots are tiny blobs that are less than a millimeter (0.04 inches) wide.

“Most people think of robots as made of metals and ceramics,” said Josh Bongard, a computer science professor and robotics expert at the University of Vermont and the study’s lead author, according to CNN.

“In that way, it’s a robot, but it’s also clearly an organism made from genetically unmodified frog cell,” Bongard continued.

Xenobots are “computer-designed organisms that gather single cells inside a Pac-Man-shaped’mouth’— and release Xenobot ‘babies’ that look and move like themselves,” according to a HITC report based on a video from Vermont University.

According to a report from SciTechDaily, some people may be ecstatic about the discovery, while others may be…

