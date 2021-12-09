Scientists have discovered a planet that is 10 times larger than Jupiter and was previously thought to be too massive to exist.

According to the Independent, scientists discovered the mysterious new giant gas planet — nearly 10 times the size of Jupiter and one of the heaviest ever discovered — about 325 light-years away in the Centaurus constellation.

In a new study published in the journal “Nature” on Wednesday, scientists described their findings on the new planet, named b Centauri b.

According to the Independent, the new planet was discovered orbiting b Centauri, a “two-star system with a mass at least six times that of the Sun” that is currently “the hottest and largest planet-hosting system known.”

According to Gizmodo, until now, no planets had been discovered in orbit around star systems weighing more than three solar masses, and astronomers did not believe planets could form around such systems.

As a result of the discovery, “a major rethink” of what is possible “in terms of planetary architectures and the conditions under which planets can form” is underway.

The “amazing diversity” of exoplanetary systems excites Markus Janson, an astronomer at Stockholm University and the study’s first author.

According to Gizmodo, Janson wrote in an email that “no matter where we look,” planets are always being discovered in some form, “even in places we didn’t think possible.”

According to the Independent, the planet in b Centauri exists in a harsh environment dominated by extreme radiation, “where everything is on a gigantic scale: the stars are bigger, the planet is bigger, the distances are bigger.”

The main star in b Centauri is a so-called B-type star, which is more than three times as hot as the Sun and very luminous, emitting large amounts of ultraviolet and X-ray radiation, which astronomers believe should “work against the formation of planets,” according to the Independent.

