Scientists reveal ‘epic’ explosion that will destroy Earth when our Sun dies.

Scientists reveal an ‘epic’ explosion that will destroy Earth when our Sun dies.

THE SUN WILL DIE AT SOME POINT, but how and when has long been a source of debate among scientists.

According to one study, humans will become extinct long before the Sun does.

The Sun will ‘die’ in about 10 billion years, according to a study published earlier this year in the journal Nature Astronomy.

When a star, such as the Sun, runs out of hydrogen fuel, it begins to ‘die.’

They expand to become a red giant, a very large type of star.

Our Sun is expected to reach this stage in about five billion years.

The Sun is expected to expand so much that it will engulf Mars and the Earth, as if it were a red giant.

Unless we can find a way to leave planet Earth and live somewhere else, it’s thought that humans will die out long before then.

According to a 2018 study, humans only have about one billion years left at this rate.

This is because the Sun is expected to become 10% brighter every billion years, posing serious problems for life on Earth.

Such an increase would cause oceans and water sources to evaporate.

According to the research, once the Sun has completed its red giant phase, it will evolve into a white dwarf before becoming a planetary nebula.

That means it’ll turn into a glowing shell of hot gas that expands as it expands.

This type of nebula can be found all over the galaxy.

