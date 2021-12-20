Scientists reveal that the dreadful Viking ‘Blood Eagle’ torture method WAS possible.

According to a new study, a BRUTAL Viking torture ritual dismissed by researchers may have existed.

The gruesome ‘Blood Eagle’ method is a particularly nasty way to go, said to have been reserved for their most heinous foes.

It’s been featured in the Vikings TV series, the horror film Midsommar, and the Assassins Creed: Valhalla video game, but many people believe it’s just a myth.

According to legend, it entails slicing the victim’s back open and excruciatingly cutting their ribs away from the spine.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the backstabber would rip their ribs out, resulting in a bloody mess.

The final dreadful moment of the lungs fluttering is said to resemble the movement of a bird’s wings, hence the name “Blood Eagle.”

However, there has never been any archaeological evidence that Vikings chose such a heinous form of torture.

The only small evidence of its existence came from poetry written at the time, which some historians dismissed as a misunderstanding.

So scientists decided to revisit the concept, and the results were unexpected.

Rather than determining whether the Vikings carried out the ‘Blood Eagle,’ they’ve focused on whether such a thing was even possible back then.

And they came to the same conclusion: the Vikings could have done it.

Scientists believe it would have been difficult, but not impossible, given the tools available between the years 750 and 1050.

Researchers also believe that victims would have died quickly from something so heinous, casting doubt on the signature fluttering bird wing effect at the end.

Scientists explain in The University Of Chicago Press Journals that “I would have existed as part of a larger continuum of sociocultural praxis, and been employed to reclaim or secure the social status of the ritual’s commissioner following the “bad death” of a male relative at the hands of the ritual’s eventual victim.”

“The blood eagle was thus more than just a form of torture: it had significance.”

