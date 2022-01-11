Scientists say cutting Covid isolation to five days isn’t ‘following the science.’

Scientists claim that limiting Covid isolation to five days isn’t “following the science.”

Scientists have warned that after five days, people who have been infected with Covid may still be contagious.

The government’s proposed reduction in the Covid isolation period from seven to five days does not appear to be ‘following the science,’ as it risks spreading infections by releasing people who are still contagious into the community, according to scientists.

It also sends a message to people that the worst is over, allowing them to relax their behavior, and it comes at a time when a slew of other changes are in the works, including the elimination of confirmatory PCR tests, they claim.

The exact length of time a person is contagious is still unknown, and it varies from patient to patient.

However, scientists believe that many people may still be infectious after five days, and that the current seven-day isolation period is a much safer option.

“Speculation about reducing the self-isolation period for people who test positive for COVID-19 from seven to five days is not based on scientific evidence,” Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick University, told i.

“According to a recent Japanese study, omicron’s peak infectiousness occurs 3 to 6 days after diagnosis or symptom onset.

As a result, the current UK approach of seven days of isolation followed by two consecutive negative lateral flow tests makes sense.

“Reducing the self-isolation period to five days risks highly infectious people returning to work or school, especially if lateral flow tests are not used.”

“Is this the time to cut isolation to five days?” said Professor Rowland Kao of the University of Edinburgh, who sits on the Government’s SPI-M modelling committee.

We’ve just come off the Christmas season, when transmission is naturally low, and we’ve just switched some people to 7-day isolation rather than 10-day isolation, as well as removing confirmatory PCR tests.

“There are a lot of changes going on at the same time,” Professor Rowland added, “all of which may result in increased transmission and, as a result, greater stress on healthcare systems.”

“Epidemiologically, I’m on the fence.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

