Scientists warn that Omicron hotspots like London may require tighter restrictions to stop the spread.

Professor Karl Friston, a Covid modeller, suggested a “back to basics” strategy for slowing variant spread across the country.

According to one of the UK’s leading virus modellers, tighter restrictions may be required in parts of London and the South East, as well as other Omicron hotspots, to combat the variants.

“It is a good idea for people to limit their contacts as much as possible,” says University College London’s Professor Karl Friston, “while there is a strong case to be made for tightening restrictions in some areas.”

He went on to say that it was up to local public health teams to determine which tougher measures would be most effective based on previous waves’ experience.

He did say, however, that non-essential shops might be closed as a result of the measures.

“The evidence suggests that some locations may be hotspots for the spread of Omicron.”

If that’s the case, then it’s time to get back to basics.”

“Regional differences in Omicron’s emergence would almost certainly necessitate local mitigating — or protective — public health measures,” Professor Friston said.

“The most effective way to slow viral spread is to reduce contact rates by avoiding high-risk areas like the commute to work, crowded and poorly ventilated gatherings at work, school, or at home.”

Experts say Omicron is currently most prevalent in parts of London and the South East, as well as the South and South West.

Professor Friston was speaking after the Government announced that GPs will be instructed to cancel appointments in order to devote resources to providing vaccines to every adult in the UK by the end of December.

“It’s a delicate balance to strike between the rollout of third vaccinations and other pressures on the NHS.

Vaccination is a cornerstone of the mitigating or protective measures available to us, but it is only part of the picture,” he said.

Because so little is known about Omicron, there is currently no clear scientific consensus on the best course of action.

Stephen Griffin of the University of Leeds wants to reverse Plan B’s decision to remove contact isolation for people who have been vaccinated for daily lateral flow tests, as well as impose more restrictions in schools.

“It’s widely assumed that Plan B will not be implemented.

