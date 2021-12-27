Scientists were baffled by the mystery of a 6-inch mummified ‘alien’ skeleton found in the desert with a cone-shaped skull and ten ribs.

This minuscule mummy, with its pointy cone-shaped skull, slanted eye sockets, and ten ribs, had scientists scratching their heads for years.

The strange remains, dubbed “Ata,” were discovered in the Atacama Desert in 2003, and when examined, the bones were determined to belong to a being aged between six and eight years old.

Oscar Muo, a treasure hunter, discovered the remains in an abandoned church in the deserted mining town of La Noria in 2003.

They were in a leather pouch with a white cloth wrapped around it and a purple ribbon tied around it, but there was nothing to suggest what it was.

The long, angular skull, slanted eye sockets, and fewer than normal ribs — 10 pairs instead of the usual 12 — have sparked wild speculation about the creature’s origin.

As a result, when word of the discovery spread, ufologists descended on the location.

It was even suggested in a subsequent documentary, Sirius, that it belonged to a tribe of extraterrestrial visitors.

It was originally thought to be very old.

The skeleton, however, was discovered to be from the 1970s after an initial examination in 2012.

However, there was no official record of what it was – and no evidence of who the tiny being might have been.

Testing revealed that 8% of the DNA was not human, adding to the mystery.

This sparked wild speculations that the being was an alien.

However, in 2018, a group of scientists claimed to have disproved theories that the creature originated from space.

The baby died 40 years ago, according to tests conducted at Stanford University in San Francisco and the University of California.

She was born with a number of genetic conditions that stunted her growth, including dwarfism and other bone diseases.

The skeleton appears to be that of a premature baby who died shortly after birth.

Professor of microbiology and immunology at Stanford University School of Medicine Garry Nolan believes that research on Ata will benefit patients in the future.

She might be able to provide some insight into how to help people who are experiencing bone growth issues or have broken bones.

In 2012, when a friend claimed to have discovered an alien, Dr. Nolan began looking into her case.

“This research clarifies what has long been a very public and sensationalized story, and it was done out of a desire to bring some humanity to this discussion and dignity to the skeleton,” he said.

“When the research began, the DNA and images came from remains that were not thought to be human.”

The source of the DNA and images is unknown…

