Scientists who implanted 3D-printed spinal cords in mice claim that paralyzed people could walk “within years.”

Scientists who implanted 3D-printed spinal cords in mice claim paralyzed people could walk ‘within years.’

After making a breakthrough on paralyzed mice, Tel Aviv University researchers say they’re close to starting human clinical trials.

After 3D-printed human spinal cords were successfully implanted in paralyzed mice in a world first, researchers claim that some wheelchair users may be able to walk again “within a few years.”

Researchers at Tel Aviv University implanted the tissue into two groups of mice in a groundbreaking study: an “acute” group of mice who had only recently been paralyzed, and a “chronic” group of mice who had been paralyzed for a long time, equivalent to a year in human terms.

After the implantation, 100% of the mice with acute paralysis and 80% of those with chronic paralysis were able to walk again.

Professor Tal Dvir, the team’s leader, said the mice were able to walk “quite well” three months after receiving the spinal implant.

It’s the first time in the world that implanted engineered human tissues have resulted in recovery in a long-term chronic paralysis animal model – the most relevant model for human paralysis treatments.

Millions of people are paralyzed around the world as a result of spinal injuries, but there is still no effective treatment.

The researchers said they’ve already spoken with regulators and are getting ready to begin human clinical trials, which could “potentially bring hope to millions of paralyzed people around the world.”

“We hope to reach the stage of clinical trials in humans within the next few years, and eventually get these patients back on their feet,” Professor Dvir said.

The FDA has already discussed the company’s preclinical program. Because we are proposing an advanced technology in regenerative medicine, and because there is currently no alternative for paralyzed patients, we have good reason to expect relatively quick approval of our technology.

The patient has a small biopsy of belly fat tissue taken.

Fat cells are reprogrammed using genetic engineering to resemble embryonic stem cells, which can transform into any type of cell in the body.

The stem cells are placed in a hydrogel, and the cells are developed in a manner that mimics the embryonic development of the spinal cord.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Paralysed people could walk ‘within years’ claim scientists who implanted 3D-printed spinal cords in mice