Scores killed as soldier opens fire in northeast Thailand

A Thai soldier has gone on a shooting rampage at a mall in northeast Thailand. At least ten people have been killed and many injured, according to local police.

A series of gunshots can be heard in a video purportedly taken at the scene in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

“The gunman used a machine gun and shot innocent victims resulting in many injured and dead,” a police spokesperson told AFP.

A video posted by local media shows people fleeing the area as soldiers stand outside the mall where the suspect is believed to be holed up.

