Scores killed as soldier opens fire in northeast Thailand

A Thai soldier has gone on a shooting rampage at a mall in northeast Thailand. At least ten people have been killed and many injured, according to local police.

LATEST: Thailand mall carnage: What we know so far

A series of gunshots can be heard in a video purportedly taken at the scene in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

น่ากลัวมากมึง แบบอีเหี้ยคิดว่าในหนัง #โคราชpic.twitter.com/g7tQN1wuYm — คุณชายน้อย (@K_20_01) February 8, 2020

“The gunman used a machine gun and shot innocent victims resulting in many injured and dead,” a police spokesperson told AFP.

A video posted by local media shows people fleeing the area as soldiers stand outside the mall where the suspect is believed to be holed up.

เหตุทหารคลั่งกราดยิงคนที่โคราช ล่าสุด 19.25 น. คนร้ายหนีขึ้นชั้น​ 4​ ของห้างเทอร์มินอล 21 รัศมีการยิงถึงบิ๊กซีที่อยู่ตรงข้ามกัน​ ประชาชนแตกตื่นวิ่งหนีตายจ้าละหวั่น#กราดยิงโคราช#savekorat#กราดยิงทั่วเมืองโคราชpic.twitter.com/Fc1stuVMpN — Thairath_News (@Thairath_News) February 8, 2020

