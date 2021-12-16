Scotland Covid restrictions: Everyone attending Edinburgh Hogmanay events must have a negative test result.

For everyone attending Edinburgh Hogmanay events, a negative Covid test result is required.

Underbelly, the event organizers, said they are proactively implementing the measures.

Attendees at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations will be required to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test, according to organizers.

Ticketed events such as Party at the Bells, the Torchlight Procession, all Scottish music concerts in Greyfriars Kirk, and the Loony Dook will require attendees to show the results of a lateral flow test.

Underbelly, the event organizers, said they took the extra safety measures ahead of time, going above and beyond the latest Scottish Government guidance, as part of their ongoing commitment to providing a “safe and great Hogmanay for the city of Edinburgh.”

“Underbelly continues to work daily with the Scottish Government and City of Edinburgh Council and agencies to deliver a safe and great Hogmanay,” said Underbelly co-directors Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam.

“Because safety is at the core of everything we do, we’ve decided to take proactive steps to protect our audiences, artists, and employees.”

“We are working hard, as are all agencies, to deliver the event and welcome audiences to Princes Street, putting Scotland at the forefront of the world’s New Year events.”

On the day of the event, when collecting their torches from one of the three pick-up locations for the Torchlight Procession on Thursday, December 30, all ticket holders must be able to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test.

To gain entry to the event, they must register their test results on the government website and bring a text or email with proof of the negative result.

The box office for Party at the Bells will open on Tuesday, December 27th, and patrons will be required to show proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours, or their vaccine passport, in order to collect their tickets.

To gain access to the celebrations, all attendees must be able to show proof of a negative lateral flow test taken on the day of the event, December 31.

Participants in the Loony Dook on Saturday, January 1 must be able to show proof of a negative lateral flow result obtained on the.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Scotland Covid restrictions: Negative test result needed for everyone attending Edinburgh Hogmanay events