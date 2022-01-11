Scotland Covid rules update: When restrictions change after Nicola Sturgeon announces some measures will be relaxed

Fans will be able to return to sports stadiums once the crowd limit for outdoor events has been lifted.

The restrictions on crowds at large outdoor events in Scotland will be lifted, according to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

This means that fans will be able to attend Scottish Premiership games as well as the start of the Six Nations tournament next month.

Here’s a list of all the rules that are changing and those that aren’t.

The most significant change is that, beginning Monday, January 17th, the crowd limit for outdoor events will be abolished.

Since Boxing Day, there has been a limit of 500 people at outdoor events.

“We will begin to lift the measures introduced before Christmas next week,” the First Minister said, “but we will do so in a phased and careful manner, starting with the lifting of attendance limits on live outdoor events from Monday.”

The pass scheme for Covid is being tweaked a little.

If your second jab was more than four months ago, you’ll need a booster shot starting Monday to be fully vaccinated.

Proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within the last 48 hours will still be required for admission to events and venues covered by the scheme.

Large events with 1,000 or more people will now be required to check the certification status of at least 50% of attendees, rather than the current 20%, or at least 1,000 people, whichever is higher.

For the time being, nightclubs will have to close, and pubs and restaurants will only serve table service.

Social distancing of one metre will also be maintained.

In a week, Scotland’s Covid measures will be reviewed again, and the rules could be relaxed even more if the data supports it.

Scotland’s Omicron outbreak may be “at or near the peak,” according to Ms Sturgeon, with daily average infections currently at around 12,700, down 17% from the same time last week.

“In summary, the situation in Scotland right now is undeniably serious, but perhaps less so than it might have been, and there are also some signs that we may be beginning to turn a corner,” she told MSPs.

“However, the situation is still precarious, and there are significant uncertainties.”

Scotland Covid rules update: When restrictions change as Nicola Sturgeon announces easing of some measures