Scotland Covid rules: When will the restrictions be lifted after Nicola Sturgeon announces that the Omicron measures will be eased?

Covid restrictions imposed after Christmas to combat the Omicron variant will be lifted on Monday, January 24th, according to Nicola Sturgeon.

Ms Sturgeon announced in her weekly address to Holyrood that the Covid measures put in place in response to Omicron will be lifted on Monday, January 24.

A number limit at indoor events, table service only at bars and other places selling alcohol, and the closure of nightclubs are among the restrictions that will be lifted.

Adults will be prohibited from participating in indoor contact sports, and guidelines limiting gatherings to a maximum of three households will expire on the same date.

The announcement by the First Minister came a day after Scotland lifted its cap on attendance at outdoor events, allowing fans to return to football matches.

In her 11 January update, Ms Sturgeon confirmed that the rules would be eased, adding, “we will do so in a phased and careful manner.”

While the Omicron measures are ending, the baseline Covid restrictions that were in place prior to the most recent wave will remain in place.

“Face coverings must still be worn in public indoor settings and on public transportation,” Ms Sturgeon told MSPs.

She also confirmed that coronavirus vaccine passports will not be extended for the time being, calling it “the most difficult decision we had to make this morning.”

“We decided not to extend the Covid certification scheme to other premises at this stage,” the First Minister said, “given that cases are now falling quite rapidly and the current wave is receding.”

The rules for Scotland’s Covid pass scheme were slightly changed on January 17th, requiring people to have had a booster jab if their second dose was missed.

