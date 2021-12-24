Scotland has been placed on yellow alert due to the possibility of snow and strong winds on Boxing Day.

Scotland has been placed on yellow alert due to snow and strong winds forecast for Boxing Day.

Snow and wind gusts of up to 45 mph are expected to hit areas north of Glasgow, causing delays and potentially hazardous travel conditions, according to the Met Office.

On Boxing Day, a severe weather warning for snow and strong winds will be in effect near Glasgow.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for Sunday, December 26th, from 00:15 to 12pm.

Snow and wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are expected to hit some parts of the country, causing travel disruption and potentially hazardous conditions.

Above “300-400” meters elevation, blizzard-like conditions may develop, though this is more likely in central Scotland’s hillier areas.

North and South Lanarkshire, East and West Dunbartonshire, East Ayrshire, and Argyll and Bute are all affected by the warning.

According to meteorologists, a rainstorm moving north from England will turn to snow once it reaches the Canadian border.

They advised that the extent of the snowfall is unknown at this time, but that people should check the Met Office website for the latest forecast.