Scotland Has Good and Bad News About the End of Coronavirus Lock-In

Scotland’s first minister has raised the unbounded joy of a path to an end to today’s coronavirus restrictions, although the headline bad news is that some of today’s new-normal rules may have to stay in place until 2021. At least.

And there will be no quick jolt back jumpcut to us looking younger and laughing in the sunshine of pre-March normality, either, as any return to outdoor living and non-essential shopping and queues and handshakes and gaily touching things with scant regard to their cleanliness and who touched them last will be phased in, gradually, along with a warning that should new Covid-19 cases resurge in any way the locks could go back on at very short notice.

So that’s quite rubbish, particularly as Scotland’s FM Nicola Sturgeon singled out pubs and public events for additional wariness, so they’re likely to be the last of the old norms to return and will be “…banned or restricted for some time to come.” Oh, and if the schools do reopen, they will be socially distanced and all kids will have to be kept apart, instead of just the feral ones. Larger schools may therefore have to restrict attendance numbers, perhaps having day-on-day-off rules, and… Jesus, nothing’s ever going to be fixed properly, by the sound of it, is it?

We have a new thing to think about every day in the meantime; the R, or reproduction number, of the virus. If it’s below 1.0 and stable, we can cheer, we are winning, and some restrictions may start to come off, as an R number of less than 1.0 means each infected person is passing it on to less than one other on average, and the virus peters out. The best estimates we have right now is that the country has a R rating of between 0.6 and 1.0, so the sacrifices are paying off. We may one day be able to go on a bike ride again without some arsehole DIY policeman in a car putting a photo on Facebook and saying we should be at home. [Scottish Government via BBC]

Image credit: Unsplash