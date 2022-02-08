Scotland has made it “through the worst of omicron,” according to Nicola Sturgeon.

Nicola Sturgeon affirms that Scotland has made it “through the worst of omicron.”

The First Minister told MSPs in Holyrood today that the covid situation “now remains much more positive than it was at the turn of the year” thanks to vaccines, protective measures, and the public’s “responsible reaction.”

“Based on the data, it seems reasonable to conclude that we are now past the worst of this omicron wave,” she continued.

“As a result, virtually all of the additional measures we put in place in December have been removed, and much of daily life has returned to normal.”

“At this point, we’re on a good track,” Ms Sturgeon said.

However, maintaining this course will necessitate continued caution and care.

“The virus is still widespread; the (coronavirus rate of) one in 30 remains a high level of infection.”

She also mentioned that the Education Advisory Sub-Group is meeting this afternoon to discuss whether secondary school students should continue to wear face coverings in the classroom.

Despite the fact that Scotland has the lowest infection rate of the four countries, Ms Sturgeon added that the country has 103 cases of the BA2 sub-type of Omicron.

She said there’s evidence that the new strain of omicron is more transmissible than the regular strain, but that it doesn’t cause more severe illnesses.

This figure is up from 26 the previous week.

PCR and lateral flow tests revealed 6,630 positive cases yesterday, with 950 people in hospital with covid – eight fewer than yesterday.

Thirty-one people are in intensive care today, down from thirty-five the day before.

A total of 14,447 deaths have been reported under the daily definition, bringing the total number of deaths to 10,447.