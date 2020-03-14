Scotland make three changes for final Six Nations clash…

March 12 – Scotland have made three changes to their pack for their final Six Nations match against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, with coach Gregor Townsend bringing in hooker Stuart McInally, number eight Magnus Bradbury and second-row Sam Skinner.

McInally comes in for Fraser Brown and Skinner, who will make his first start of the campaign, replaces Scott Cummings.

Bradbury replaces Nick Haining, who is unavailable due to illness, with fellow back-rower Matt Fagerson being drafted in among the replacements.

“We set out this season to improve our consistency over a run of five tough games, something we have done well so far,” Townsend said in a statement https://www.scottishrugby.org/news/three-changes-for-championship-finale.

“We’ve stayed in the fight in every game, which is a credit to how hard the players have worked in training and during the tests.

“We have huge respect for the Welsh team, who narrowly missed out on a World Cup final a few months ago. They are well coached and have some outstanding players. It will be… one last opportunity to play to our potential in this championship.”

Scotland are third in the table, with two wins from their four games so far, while defending champions Wales are fifth, with one win and three defeats.

The match in Cardiff is the only Six Nations fixture that will be held this weekend after Italy’s final match against England in Rome and France’s final game against Ireland in Paris were both postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Scotland team:

15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Sean Maitland, 13-Chris Harris, 12-Sam Johnson, 11-Blair Kinghorn, 10-Adam Hastings, 9-Ali Price, 8-Magnus Bradbury, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-Jamie Ritchie, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 4-Sam Skinner, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Stuart McInally, 1-Rory Sutherland

Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Allan Dell, 18- Willem Nel, 19- Scott Cummings, 20-Matt Fagerson, 21-George Horne, 22-Duncan Weir, 23-Kyle Steyn