Scotland medical service chief resigns for skipping confinement

Not leading by example has cost the position of the head of the Government of Scotland. The doctor Catherine Calderwood he has resigned and publicly apologized after being caught red-handed by the police on the way to his weekend home. Such travel is prohibited at this time, as she herself recalled to the Scots in her daily television appearances, together with the Chief Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and in the radio messages, asking the public to remain in their homes for the duration of the crisis coronavirus.

Calderwood was reprimanded by the police for skip the confinement rules after a local tabloid, the ‘Scottish Sun,’ posted photos taken Saturday of the doctor with her family visiting Earlsferry in Fife. The place is more than an hour from his residence in Edinburgh. Later he would admit that the previous weekend he had also visited the place, where he owns property. “The legal instruction is not to leave the house without a reasonable excuse and that applies to everyone & rdquor;, stated the chief of police in Scotland, Iain Livingstone, when referring to the case.

Initially, Calderwood apologized in a televised message and was removed from daily appearances, but continued in his post since 2015. On Sunday night however, after consulting with Sturgeon, he resigned, to avoid being the “focus” of a story that would distract from the Scottish government’s response to the epidemic. “I deeply regret my actions and the mistakes I have made “, he pointed out.