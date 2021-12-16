Scotland needs a circuit breaker lockdown to combat omicron, according to a covid expert.

According to a covid expert, a circuit breaker lockdown is required in Scotland to combat omicron.

According to health officials in Scotland, a circuit breaker is required due to the rapid transmission rates of the new covid variant omicron, which is expected to become the dominant variant in ‘days.’

With omicron poised to become the dominant variant in just a few days, health officials have called for a circuit breaker to prevent the new variant from spreading in Scotland.

Over the last 24 hours, 561 people in Scotland have tested positive for the new variant, with over 78,000 cases of covid confirmed yesterday (December 15), the highest number the UK has seen since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Deepti Gurdasani, an epidemiologist at Queen Mary University of London, said that governments must take drastic measures to combat the new strain, which was first identified in southern Africa at the end of November.

Overall case numbers in Scotland have increased due to the spread of the variant, which accounted for 36.5 percent of all cases yesterday.

The announcement of a circuit-breaker comes just days after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced new measures to combat the rise in infections in the run-up to and following Christmas.

Working from home is now a legal requirement, there is a three-household limit, and additional guidance for pubs, restaurants, care homes, and hospitals will include physical separation and protective screens.

According to the Daily Record, Gurdasani believes governments should do more to stop the spread.

“I think given the sheer scale of the crisis, which even more scientists cannot imagine,” she said, “I will be installing a circuit breaker right now.”

“I’m well aware that saying this will make me unpopular.

“I didn’t think it was inevitable before, but the fact is that we’ve entered an omicron wave, with 50,000 cases a day and no capacity in our healthcare system, and I’m very concerned that people who need life-saving emergency care will not be able to get it by January in the coming weeks.”

“That is a situation that we simply cannot afford to be in.”

“I believe that is what we must do, and we must support the public in their travels.”

