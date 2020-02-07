Scotland team for Six Nations game against England

Feb 6 – Scotland have announced their team for their second Six Nations game against England on Saturday.

Scotland starting XV

15 Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) (captain) – 73 caps

14 Sean Maitland (Saracens) – 45 caps

13 Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) – 24 caps

12 Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors) – 10 caps

11 Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh) – 18 caps

10 Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors) – 17 caps

9 Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) – 29 caps

1 Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh) – 4 caps

2 Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) – 47 caps

3 Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) – 26 caps

4 Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) – 9 caps

5 Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors) – 56 caps

6 Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh) – 15 caps

7 Hamish Watson (Edinburgh) – 29 caps

8 Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh) – 11 caps

Replacements

16 Stuart McInally (Edinburgh) – 34 caps

17 Allan Dell (London Irish) – 29 caps

18 Simon Berghan (Edinburgh) – 24 caps

19 Ben Toolis (Edinburgh) – 23 caps

20 Nick Haining (Edinburgh) – 1 cap

21 George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) – 11 caps

22 Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints) – 4 caps

23 Chris Harris (Gloucester) – 15 caps

