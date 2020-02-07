Scotland team for Six Nations game against England

Feb 6 – Scotland have announced their team for their second Six Nations game against England on Saturday.
Scotland starting XV
15 Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) (captain) – 73 caps
14 Sean Maitland (Saracens) – 45 caps
13 Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) – 24 caps
12 Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors) – 10 caps
11 Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh) – 18 caps
10 Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors) – 17 caps
9 Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) – 29 caps
1 Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh) – 4 caps
2 Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) – 47 caps
3 Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) – 26 caps
4 Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) – 9 caps
5 Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors) – 56 caps
6 Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh) – 15 caps
7 Hamish Watson (Edinburgh) – 29 caps
8 Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh) – 11 caps
Replacements
16 Stuart McInally (Edinburgh) – 34 caps
17 Allan Dell (London Irish) – 29 caps
18 Simon Berghan (Edinburgh) – 24 caps
19 Ben Toolis (Edinburgh) – 23 caps
20 Nick Haining (Edinburgh) – 1 cap
21 George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) – 11 caps
22 Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints) – 4 caps
23 Chris Harris (Gloucester) – 15 caps
