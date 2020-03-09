Scotland team to face France in Six Nations

March 6 – Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has named the following team to face France in their Six Nations clash on Sunday.

15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) – 75 caps

14. Sean Maitland (Saracens) – 47 caps

13. Chris Harris (Gloucester) – 17 caps

12. Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors) – 12 caps

11. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh) – 20 caps

10. Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors) – 19 caps

9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) – 31 caps

8. Nick Haining (Edinburgh) – 2 caps

7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh) – 31 caps

6. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh) – 17 caps

5. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh) – 41 caps

4. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) – 11 caps

3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) – 28 caps

2. Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) – 49 caps

1. Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh) – 6 caps

Substitutes:

16. Stuart McInally (Edinburgh) – 36 caps

17. Allan Dell (London Irish) – 31 caps

18. Willem Nel (Edinburgh) – 37 caps

19. Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs) – 6 caps

20. Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh) – 13 caps

21. George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) – 12 caps

22. Duncan Weir (Worcester Warriors) – 27 caps

23. Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) – uncapped (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)