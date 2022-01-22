Scotland: The Covid vaccine will be made available to vulnerable children aged 5 to 11 years old beginning next week.

Scotland: Beginning next week, the Covid vaccine will be made available to vulnerable children aged 5 to 11.

Parents will be able to schedule appointments for their children starting next week, according to letters sent out on Monday, January 24.

I’ve learned that children aged 5 to 11 years old in Scotland will be able to receive their first dose of the Covid vaccine as early as next week.

Only those who are in a clinical risk group or live with someone who is immunosuppressed will be offered the vaccine, according to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation’s recommendations.

Parents have been told that they will be contacted directly by Health Boards about vaccination appointments and that they do not need to try to book appointments online.

“The JCVI has advised that children aged 5 to 11 years who are in a clinical risk group, or are household contacts of someone who is immunosuppressed, should be offered two doses of vaccine with an eight-week interval,” a Scottish Government spokesperson said.

“As of [Friday], the Paediatric Pfizer is with our delivery partner and available for requests from Health Boards.

“From Monday, January 24th, at-risk 5 to 11-year-olds will receive letters inviting them to get vaccinated, with appointments beginning the following week.”

Covid vaccination will be available to children with diabetes, severe heart conditions, and severe learning disabilities.

They will receive two doses of 10 micrograms of the Pfizer vaccine, which is designed for children aged 5 to 11 years old.

The second dose will be given eight weeks after the first, and children with severely weakened immune systems will be given a third dose.

“In this next part of the program, we continue to deliver boosters and take forward the latest advice from the JCVI regarding younger cohorts,” Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said on Tuesday.

They and their parents can go to NHS Inform to learn more about the vaccinations that are recommended for each age group.”

The Scottish Government is also sending letters to young people aged 12 to 15 who have specific medical conditions that put them at high risk of contracting Covid-19.

Parents in England have complained that Covid vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 are a “postcode lottery.”

While some children in the eligible cohort have already received vaccinations off-label, the official national rollout is expected to begin at the end of January, according to my sources.

