Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer Resigns After Baffling Lockdown Second Home Jolly

Dr Catherine Calderwood was, until last night, Scotland’s chief medical officer, in charge of giving the general public such classic modern advice as “stay at home” and the alternative “don’t go out, apart from for exercise or shopping” – advice she couldn’t be bothered following herself, mind, as she’s been caught having two small family holidays to her second home.

A fraught weekend saw Calderwood supported by the Scottish government and the first minister at first, although the media uproar – a mixture of anger and absolute amazement at the hypocrisy and/or mere stupidity – proved too much, and she resigned late on Sunday. The shame was heaped up on her by the plastic sandcastle bucket load by Police Scotland until only her sad face and cringed-into-a-ball toes were left uncovered, who gave her an official warning in the short period between support and resignation. A police spokesperson said they visited her (first, main) home and “…reiterated crucial advice and issued a warning” in what must’ve been one of the most embarrassing periods in the lives of everyone involved.

Not only are people supposed to be avoiding holidays, but additional guidance in rural hotspots like lots of Scotland have asked second home owners to stay away in general, as the last thing isolated communities and their fragile healthcare systems need right now is poshos coming in in their 4x4s and getting sick. [Sky News]