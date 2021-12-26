Scotland’s Christmas Day babies are greeted by their parents as they eagerly await festive deliveries.

Scotland’s Christmas Day babies are greeted by their parents while their parents await festive deliveries.

‘He is perfect and the best present we could have asked for,’ said Emma Geary and her partner Ben Fox of Alexandria, who welcomed Oliver into the world at 12.45 a.m. on Christmas Day.

Parents in Scotland have another reason to rejoice this Christmas with the arrival of some festive newcomers.

Sophia Helena Coull, the country’s first Christmas baby, was born one minute after midnight on December 25.

Lenka and Russell, from Kingseat in Aberdeenshire, welcomed baby Sophia into the world weighing 7lb 2oz at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

Soon after came Oliver Fox.

He was born at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley at 12.45 a.m., weighing 7lbs 2oz, to Emma Geary and her partner Ben Fox.

“We are over the moon to have our wee Christmas present,” Ms Geary, 20, from Alexandria, said as she welcomed her son into the world.

He is perfect and the most wonderful present we could have received.

We’re excited to see who he turns out to be.”

Leo Anderson was not far behind, arriving at Kilmarnock’s Crosshouse Hospital shortly after 1 a.m.

Leo weighed 8 lbs 13 oz and was born in Ayr to Alannah Anderson and Christopher Jardine.

Natalie Cairns’ second child, who has yet to be named, was born at 3.06 a.m. at the same hospital, weighing 5lbs 3oz.

Hayley Quinn, of Irvine, gave birth to her first child, Cara Matilda Crawley, at 4.58 a.m., weighing 8 pounds 13 ounces.

Sophie Elizabeth Bird, who was born at St John’s Hospital in Livingston at 1.45 a.m. to Karen, 37, and Craig Bird, 39, from Linlithgow, was born soon after.

Skye Rose Irving, weighing 7lbs 2oz, was born at St John’s in under 45 minutes to parents Lisa Playfair, 35, and Adam Irving, 30.

In the early hours of the morning, a new baby was born at the NHS Lothian Birth Centre, which is part of the Simpson’s Centre for Reproductive Health at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Elohu Egwowa, 28, and Oghenekome Otame, 31, from Edinburgh, are still debating the name of their newborn son.

Four Christmas babies have been delivered at the Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbet thus far.

Sonnie Findlater, weighing 9 lbs 1 oz, was born at 1.52 a.m. to William and Jennifer Findlater of Stirling, as well as their three-year-old sister April-Kay.

At 7.22 a.m., midwives at the hospital welcomed Kol Jenkins, who weighed 8 pounds and 3 ounces.