Scotland’s Covid Restrictions: What Nicola Sturgeon Said in the Announcement and the New Christmas Rules

The First Minister insisted that she was “not asking anyone to cancel Christmas,” but she did advise people to limit their socializing in the days leading up to it.

On Tuesday, she told MSPs that the new Covid variant’s cases are “increasing exponentially – faster than any variant that has gone before it.”

Ms Sturgeon stated that she believes that speeding up the vaccine booster program “will not be sufficient” and that additional restrictions are now needed to prevent the virus from spreading.

Scotland has now recorded 110 confirmed new cases of Omicron variant in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 296.

According to data released by the Scottish Government on Tuesday, 3,117 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the previous 24 hours, with six deaths.

To help combat the Omicron variant, the First Minister of Scotland issued a statement to Holyrood urging people in Scotland to limit their socializing to three households (meeting up to two other households) before and after Christmas.

“My main request today is that you minimize your social mixing with other households as much as possible before and immediately after Christmas,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“However, if you do plan on socializing, either at home or in indoor public places, we ask that you keep your group to a maximum of three households.”

And make sure you test everything before you leave.”

“With regard to Christmas Day specifically, as well as Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, or whenever you have your main family celebration, we are not asking you to cancel or change your plans, and we are not proposing limits on the size of household gatherings,” she said.

The recommendation to limit social gatherings to three households will not be legally enforceable.

Ms. Sturgeon, on the other hand, stated that allowing employees to work from home as much as possible will once again become a legal requirement.

